Rhea Chakraborty & Showik's Bail Plea Order Reserved; Verdict To Be Pronounced On Sept 11

The sessions court has reserved its order on the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty on Thursday. Both Rhea and Showik are currently lodged in Byculla jail. After hearing the arguments of all sides, the sessions court said that it will pronounce the verdict on September 10.

While Rhea was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after her arrest on Tuesday, her brother Showik was in Narcotics Control Bureau remand since September 4. They are also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea's bail petition in Sessions Court

According to the NCB, Rhea - who is charged under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 - was confronted with co-accused Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. She allegedly revealed her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions.

However, in the bail plea filed in the Sessions Court, it was argued that Rhea is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. Claiming that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was applied without evidence, they disputed the charge that Rhea had financed the illicit traffic of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. Moreover, the advocates claimed that there is no allegation of their client procuring or financing any drug outside of the period during which she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The petition alleged that she was interrogated on September 6, 7 and 8 in the absence of any female constable of officer, which it observed was in violation of a Supreme Court directive. Revealing that the accused apprehends a serious risk to her life in prison, Rhea's counsels has assured the court that she was willing to cooperate with the investigative agency.

Rhea files complaint against SSR's sister

A day before her arrest, Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over bogus medical prescription. An FIR was then filed by the Mumbai Police and as per the orders of the Supreme Court, it was then transferred to the CBI. Countering Rhea Chakraborty's complaint filed with Mumbai Police on Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh in a press briefing said that this is Rhea's 'desperate attempt to derail the investigation, tarnish the image of the family' and to 'keep Mumbai Police jurisdiction alive' in the case.

