Raveena Tandon Posts Strongly On Rhea's Arrest, Seeks Action 'with Vengeance' On Drugs

After days of speculation, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for her involvement in the narcotics case. The arrest came amid Kangana Ranaut’s disclosures about the alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus, claiming '99 per cent' of the film industry consumed drugs. Raveena Tandon had a strong reaction to the developments, and sought that the authorities weed out the drug menace with a ‘vengeance’ as the Sushant Singh Rajput case brought the spotlight on it.

READ: Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani Arrested By CCB As Drugs Probe In Sandalwood Widens

Raveena Tandon on drug menace in wake of Rhea’s arrest

Raveen Tandon took to Twitter after Rhea’s arrest and wrote that ‘drugs ruins generations.’ The actor added that it was high time that the drug issue was 'uprooted from the base.’ Amid another drug cartel involving Kannada film industry stars, the Satta star wrote that one must not stop at Bollywood, Sandalwood or all ‘collective woods.’

She also wrote that it was time for the authorities to target it with a ‘vengeance’ and eradicate it from colleges, parties, politics, hotels. Raveena lamented how it took the authorities the SSR death case to ‘wake up.’

Drugs,ruins entire generations.Time to unearth/uproot this from the base.Lets not stop at Bollywood,sandalwood or all collective woods.Get after it with a vengeance.get it out from colleges,parties,politics hotels,https://t.co/bwVscGp4lv took #SSRDeathCase for authorities wakeup. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 8, 2020

READ: Rhea Arrested For Drugs Under THESE Sections: What They Mean, What Punishment Terms May Be

Film industry-drug links

Rhea was arrested after three days of interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday. The agency claimed that Rhea was an ‘active member of the drug cartel’ as she was involved in procuring of drugs, in its remand copy before the court.

The actor has been remanded to judicial custody till September 22. She has been taken to the Byculla jail on Wednesday, amid reports that she will be moving the Sessions Court for bail. Her brother Showik, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant were earlier remanded to NCB custody till Wednesday

Meanwhile, Kannada film industry actors like Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani have also been arrested in a separate case.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Says, 'please Do My Drug Test' After Maha HM Demands Probe Against Her

READ: Ishkaran Slams 'team Rhea' For Calling SSR 'a Drug Addict', Amounts Attack To Defamation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.