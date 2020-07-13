'Cover Your Nose With Mask': Fans School Mouni Roy As She Finally Leaves Abu Dhabi

After being stuck in Abu Dhabi for 4 months, actor Mouni Roy finally said 'Goodbye' to the city as she headed to India on Monday. Sharing a video on Instagram, Mouni wrote, 'Tata' with a plane emoji. But fans observed that her mask wasn't covering the nose as she was sitting inside the plane.

Though Mouni was wearing a face shield, her mask wasn't covering the nose. But in the Insta story, the boomerang showed her wearing the mask properly. A user wrote, "Mask nose pe daalo na," while the other said, "Please wear mask properly....cover ur nose." [sic]

Mouni Roy goes back to 'classics', says she is re-reading her favourite books

Actor Mouni Roy had been staying in Abu Dhabi at her friend's place during the lockdown. In a recent interview, the actor expressed that she was dying to return to her country. Mouni Roy asserted that she is happy to spend quality time with her childhood buddy. However, she is missing her mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal).

Mouni Roy's 'failed attempts' at capturing boomerangs are every bit adorable; watch

In the lockdown, Mouni Roy, apart from getting some time to read, has taken up painting and sketching. Roy has been sharing her masterpieces on her social media account ever since the lockdown was imposed. She previously shared pictures of her sketches, however, she has also been sharing pictures of her paintings with her fans.

Mouni Roy's upcoming projects

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. In the comedy-drama, she essayed the role of Rukmini, the wife of the protagonist. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated mythological drama Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Last year, Mouni had shared a picture with Ayan Mukerji and announced her collaboration.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.