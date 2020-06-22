Mouni Roy Goes Back To 'classics', Says She Is Re-reading Her Favourite Books

Actor Mouni Roy was recently seen in the movie Made In China along with Rajkummar Rao. Mouni has been a television actor before making it big in Bollywood. She has been homebound due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Roy recently revealed that she has been re-reading some of her favourite books while being in the lockdown. Check out the pictures shared on Mouni Roy's Instagram.

Mouni Roy's photos

Mouni Roy took to her social media and shared a picture of four of her favourite books. She added that while being homebound, she will be re-reading the books. She also used the hashtag ‘love of the classics’ to describe her love for the books. Mouni Roy has been quite active on her social media since the lockdown was announced. She has been sharing pictures stating that she is missing being outdoors.

Earlier this month, Mouni Roy shared a picture of herself sitting on the floor of a book store and looking through the shelf. In the post, she mentioned that she enjoys walking in bookstores. She also mentioned that books are her friends in the post. She wrote, “I love walking into a bookstore. It's like all my friends are sitting on shelves, waving their pages at me.” [sic]

Mouni Roy wore an all-black outfit in the picture. She wore a pair of a black coloured tank top and paired it with a pair of black jeans. She wore a pair of black coloured boots to complete the look. She had a blue coloured denim jacket with her to complement the dark coloured outfit perfectly.

In the lockdown, Mouni Roy, apart from getting some time to read, has taken up painting and sketching. Roy has been sharing her masterpieces on her social media account ever since the lockdown was imposed. She previously shared pictures of her sketches, however, she has also been sharing pictures of her paintings with her fans.

