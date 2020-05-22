Mouni Roy's 'failed Attempts' At Capturing Boomerangs Are Every Bit Adorable; Watch

Instagram could be tricky sometimes and Gold actor Mouni Roy learned it the hard way after a few hilarious failed attempts. the actor recently shared two adorable videos of herself, depicting how she tried to capture the perfect boomerang. In the first video, Mouni cutely raised her eyebrows, while in the next clip, she tried to figure the settings and struck a pout. Donning a basic black tee, the actor was at the top of her fashion game.

In the caption, Mouni Roy wrote, "What I thought were boomerangs ðŸ˜ƒ (Both times)ðŸ¤“#selfentertainmentdayno.?" It looked like Mouni Roy tried to capture the perfect boomerang, but probably used the incorrect setting. Fans in huge numbers swooned over her funny videos . Moreover, Mouni's adorable expressions stole the show.

A fan said, "Looking so pretty," another user wrote, "Funny, but loving it." Many simply dropped heart and fire emotions on her videos. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Aamna Sharif dropped a comment that read, "My cutiee". One of her friends wrote, "Pretty both ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ camera knows it." To which, Mouni Roy replied, "Love you", take a look.

Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram post here:

A few days back, actor Mouni Roy grabbed the attention of her fans as she posted a gorgeous video of herself in a red lehenga. The actor was seen sitting in front of a hand fan, all dressed up in a bridal avatar. Sharing her video, she wrote a caption that read, "Drink your coffee, read your book and Fan and dance all your worries away."

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy keeps sharing glimpses of her life at home. Be it cooking, painting, exercising, or even reading new books, the actor likes to keep her fans up to date and motivated amid the lockdown. However, her stunning throwback pictures from her lavish trips to different counties across the globe always steals the show. Recently, the Naagin star shared a ravishing photo from one of her trips, in which she is seen pulling off a black beachwear.

Mouni Roy's upcoming projects

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. In the comedy-drama, she essayed the role of Rukmini, the wife of the protagonist. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated mythological drama Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Last year, Mouni had shared a picture with Ayan Mukerji and announced her collaboration.

