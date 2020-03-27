COVID-19: Anil Kapoor Reveals That His Staff & Their Families Are Being Taken Care Of

Amid the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, Anil Kapoor said that it is a 'tough time for the whole world' and one can only practice patience and be positive in these difficult times.

In an interview with a leading daily, Anil Kapoor spoke about how he is keeping himself occupied amid country-wide lockdown. The 63-year old actor is working out indoors every day and is keeping a check on his diet. Talking about the measures to deal with the panic around, Anil said one needs to stay home and keep a positive attitude.

'Malang' actor also revealed that his wife and he have made sure that their team, staff, and their families are taken care of during the ongoing health crisis. Anil also revealed that all his shoots ended in February and he is currently spending time researching for Takht and read more about Emperor Shah Jahan.

Anil Kapoor who was supposed to travel to Germany for wife Sunita's birthday cancelled the plan due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Happy Birthday to the wonder woman of my life who I have been happily leaning on since forever! Trust me your birthday is more special to me than it’s to you because I’m so glad you are here and with me everyday!! I love you #SunitaKapoor!! Always and forever! pic.twitter.com/0xh5mhQ1DA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 25, 2020

Maharashtra toll rises to 147

With 12 people in Sangli testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 147 on Friday, an increase of 17 within a day, health officials said. All the infected persons in Sangli district are related to or had come in contact with a single-family. Earlier in the day, four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur and another in Gondia, both in eastern Maharashtra. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, as per the latest reports.

