Ranveer Singh Calls Father-in-law Prakash Padukone A 'legend', Anil Kapoor Proud

Ranveer Singh on Monday took to his Instagram handle to share some beautiful throwback pictures of his father-in-law and Badminton legend Prakash Padukone from the day when he changed the face of Indian Badminton. Applauding for becoming the first person of this country to win the prestigious All England Open 40 years ago, Ranveer called Prakash Padukone a 'legend'.

Anil Kapoor was among the first ones to drop a comment and said, "I remember this day so clearly .. 👊👍🙏 proud moment for all Indians.." [sic]

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone also took to her Twitter handle to share a heartfelt note for her father. She wrote, "Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable!" [sic]

READ | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's throwback picture will melt your heart

Pappa,



Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable!



Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication,discipline,determination and years of hard work!



They don’t make you like you anymore...



We love you and are proud of you!



Thank You for being you!❤️ https://t.co/GjMV7lpd59 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 23, 2020

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's twinning shimmery outfits win over fans

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid attack victim who went against all odds. Now she will be seen in the film ’83. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Sahil Khattar in significant roles alongside Deepika Padukone. This film is a story of the 1983 world cup that India won.

Ranveer Singh's favourite movie role of wifey Deepika Padukone has a Rohit Shetty twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.