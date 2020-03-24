The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anil Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra & Others Laud PM Modi's Decision Of 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

General News

Celebs reacted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete 21-day lockdown in the country from midnight on Tuesday in his address to the nation.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared completed lockdown of the country for 21 days starting from the midnight of March 24, 2020. Celebrated Indian personalities have taken to their social media to laud the PM's decision for the safety of the citizens from the deadly Coronavirus that has been racing towards us at a dangerous rate. Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, singers Sona Mohapatra, Shreya Ghoshal and lyricist Prasoon Joshi are among the many celebrities who have voiced their opinion about the 21-day lockdown through their social media accounts.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

Read | As PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, Here are the key highlights from his address

Read | Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

Read | Coronavirus: Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor support PM Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement

 

Read | COVID-19: Rangoli Chandel, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vishal Dadlani support 21 Days Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI HAILS COUNTRYMEN
Virat
KOHLI ON 21-DAY LOCKDOWN
China
HANTAVIRUS: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
PM Modi
PM MODI ON COVID-19 THREAT IN WORLD
COVID-19
ICMR WARNS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Harsha
BHOGLE, MANJREKAR ON LOCKDOWN