Anil Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra & Others Laud PM Modi's Decision Of 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared completed lockdown of the country for 21 days starting from the midnight of March 24, 2020. Celebrated Indian personalities have taken to their social media to laud the PM's decision for the safety of the citizens from the deadly Coronavirus that has been racing towards us at a dangerous rate. Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, singers Sona Mohapatra, Shreya Ghoshal and lyricist Prasoon Joshi are among the many celebrities who have voiced their opinion about the 21-day lockdown through their social media accounts.

Here are some of the reactions:

A straightforward & heartfelt speech by @narendramodi . I do believe his leadership will steer the nation in the best manner in this time of deep crisis. Let’s all please be compassionate to our needy & less fortunate. Let’s please stay at home. Also NO stupid whatapp forwards🙏🏾 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 24, 2020

Read | As PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, Here are the key highlights from his address

#CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days announced by @narendramodi in his speech today. We can do this India!! Let’s stay positive and sincere to this effort!#StayHome — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 24, 2020

Read | Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

This is a time when civil society really has to step up. When the more fortunate will have to support those that have less. Let's start thinking of how each and every one of us can make a diff by contributing time, money and resources #TogetherWeCan — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) March 24, 2020

Read | Coronavirus: Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor support PM Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement

Read | COVID-19: Rangoli Chandel, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vishal Dadlani support 21 Days Lockdown