COVID-19: Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha Spotted In Masks

Amid the pandemic coronavirus scare, Bollywood celebrities are stepping out and raising awareness. From sharing precautionary measures, health information, wearing masks and using 'Namaste' as a greeting, B-Town celebs like Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more are taking all the preventive steps to be safe.

Sharing a selfie with a mask, Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media handle and wrote, "As the world battles #coronavirus, let's ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don't add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory 'me' time"

Kartik Aaryan was spotted wearing a mask at the Mumbai airport as he departed for Lucknow to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Varun Dhawan who was spotted in Bandra for his dubbing session, posed for the paps wearing a mask. Ekta Kapoor who visited a temple in Mumbai also stepped out wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza shared a picture from the gym wearing masks and greeting each other with a 'Namaste'. They were accompanied by their kids who also greeted the photographers with 'Namaste'.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The current 'novel Coronavirus' (nCoV) is believed to have originated from Wuhan, China, and has spread across the world, forcing countries to take strict measures. At the time of writing, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases has surpassed 1,30,000 worldwide and over 4900 people have succumbed to it. The WHO has declared it a 'pandemic', and in India, one person has died from it - a 75-year old from Kalburgi, Karnataka.

