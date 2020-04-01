COVID-19: Manoj Muntashir compares India's cases to Pak, says 'Doing great job as nation'

COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate and the number of cases are going up in most countries. India, too, is facing a troublesome situation, with the cases crossing 1600. While the increasing number is worrisome, Manoj Muntashir felt that considering the population of India, we were doing a ‘great job’ as a nation. The popular lyricist compared India’s population-cases ratio with that of neighbouring Pakistan, also similar in climate and topography, to laud the ‘warriors’ of the battle against COVID-19.

Sharing the population of Pakistan of around 20 crore and cases around 2000, and India’s 1200 cases (which has since risen) for a population of 130 crore, Muntashir wrote that in India, 1 in 10 lakh persons were infected, while in Pakistan, it was 1 per 1 lakh persons. The Teri Mitti lyricist hailed the efforts of the nation at the moment by sending kudos to the #coronawarriors.

Pakistan’s population,19.7Cr. Corona cases,1914.India 135 Cr. Cases, 1251.Simple maths, 1 in 1 lakh infected in Pakistan, 1 in 10 lakh in India. Both countries have similar climate N topography. Moral of the story, we are doing a great job as a nation. Kudos #coronawarriors 🙌 — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) March 31, 2020

As netizens questioned him if India should be comparing itself to Pakistan, he said he was not doing it for ‘political reasons’ but to appreciate the efforts of the government. Muntashir also shared a video where Pakistanis were praising the steps taken by PM Narendra Modi as he wrote that we were in better shape as compared to many countries like Brazil.

I am comparing based on climate and topography, not for political reasons. Also, we must start appreciating the efforts put in by government and administration instead of being cynical. We could have been easily Abondoned. Check what #Brazil's president did to its citizens. https://t.co/939HrPwCuJ — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) March 31, 2020

Muntashir had recently made headlines for his post over being ignored at the Filmfare Awards despite writing the much-acclaimed Teri Mitti from Kesari.

Meanwhile, celebrities across the film industry have been contributing to the PM’s fund and state funds to aid in the relief efforts as the nation entered day 7 of the 21-day lockdown. Stars have also contributed to help the daily wage workers who are directly impacted by the lockdown, by feeding them meals and other essentials. Some have come out to help the workers specifically of the film industry.

