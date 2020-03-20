COVID-19: Ranveer Singh's '83' release 'put on hold', actor announces with message of hope

The ever-bustling film industry has come to a standstill with the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. While the shoots have been put on hold, even films ready for release won’t be hitting the theatres during this time. After Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the latest film to be postponed is Ranveer Singh’s ‘83.

The makers on Friday announced that the release has been ‘put on hold’ in the wake of the risks and the ‘growing health concerns.’ They added that they will decide on the next course of action only when matters return to normalcy. The team urged fans to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

‘83 crew also sent out a strong message, sharing how their film was about ‘fighting odds’ while expressing hope that the world will bounce back from this.

Ranveer Singh also shared the message on social media, writing how it was not just their film, but the entire nation's film and how the health and safety of the nation comes first.

While Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sooryavanshi were slated to release on March 20 and March 24 respectively, which fall under the period till March 31, where people have been urged restraint from venturing out, ‘83 was gearing up for release on April 10.

The movie traces the story of India’s first World-Cup win in cricket in 1983. Ranveer plays the role of captain Kapil Dev. The movie, directed by Kabir Khan, also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo, apart from Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

