'Sooryavanshi' To Not Clash With 'Radhe'; Will It Release As Soon As Theaters Open?

Just a few days ago, several portals reported that Sooryavanshi will be released on Eid 2020 and would clash with Salman Khan's Radhe. These reports gained traction as Sooryavanshi was supposed to release on March 24, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the latest reports are now claiming that Sooryavanshi will not clash with Radhe, as it will release as soon as theatres open rather than on Eid 2020.

Also Read | Delhi Police uses Sooryavanshi poster for warning fake news peddlers

Sooryavanshi to release soon? Will it clash with Radhe on Eid 2020?

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

The makers and actors of Sooryavanshi recently confirmed that they had pushed back the release of their film due to the coronavirus pandemic. After Sooryavanshi's release was pushed, many entertainment portals started to speculate that the film would clash with Radhe on Eid 2020. However, this rumour is now being rebutted by the latest reports.

Also Read | 'Sooryavanshi' release date postponed, Akshay Kumar announces amid coronavirus outbreak

According to recent reports, the cast and crew of Sooryavanshi want to release the film as soon as possible. The reports claim that Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and the rest of the lead actors, want the film to be released as soon as the government lifts the ban on public places. Right now, there is a ban on public hotspots such as theatres, bars, swimming pools etcetera. The reports state that once this ban is lifted and the threat of coronavirus has minimised, Sooryavanshi will be released in theatres.

Also Read | Coronavirus makes Bollywood box-office tremble before Angrezi Medium, Sooryavanshi & '83

The reports also claim that there is no confirmation about the film being pushed back to Eid 2020. However, the makers of the film have not yet shared the new release date for the film. None of the actors nor Rohit Shetty has shared any official news about the film's release.

Also Read | From Sooryavanshi's release date to Neha Dhupia, these are the top newsmakers of this week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.