'Sooryavanshi' Release Date Postponed, Akshay Kumar Announces Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Sooryavanshi makers have announced that the film will be postponed. Lead actor of the film Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and released a statement saying 'the health and safety of the audience' is of their utmost importance.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in the Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The first three films from this universe are Singham 1, 2 and Simmba starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh respectively. The fourth film from this universe, Sooryavanshi, was going to release on March 24, 2020.

Statement

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, declaring the virus as an epidemic, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also announced shutting all the theatres and schools/colleges till March 31.

"We are declaring Coronavirus as an epidemic in Delhi. All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. We are also making it compulsory for public places like government offices and private offices to disinfect their premises every day," Kejriwal said.

