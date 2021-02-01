COVID-19 Vaccine: Milind Soman Makes Note Of 'one Of The Main Benefits'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle to make a note of 'one of the main' benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. Today, India has two vaccines available and has begun medically safeguarding its people and also the people of other countries.

Currently, the country is utilizing two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- for the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Soman wrote that the vaccine in his opinion 'might make people happier'.

I think one of the main benefits of the vaccine is that it might make people happier 👏👏👏👏🙂 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the government on Monday proposed a budget outlay of Rs 2,23,846 crore for health and well being in 2021-2022, an increase of 137 per cent from the previous year, with Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming fiscal.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor shared that he has special wishes for his employees in 2021. Milind also opened up on how fewer gatherings and travelling have impacted his business.

Throwing light on the same, he said that a lot of people lost their jobs during the lockdown and the economy has also suffered. He further said that not many are aware that he is in event management business for more than 30 years. He said that his company has suffered in the previous challenging months. The actor added that people are avoiding large gatherings and travelling as the lockdown has hampered work. The actor also explained that due to the lack of funds and finances to pay off the employees, he had to let go of many of his employees.

Elucidating, he said that his event management company was running with around 65 people in his Mumbai office, but now only 15 are working under him. He asserted that many people had to leave because he did not have money to pay them. Lamenting upon the loss, he is undergoing currently because of his business not working properly, the actor added that a lot of people are only getting 30 per cent or 50 per cent of the salary because there is just no business.

However, keeping a positive approach towards life, the 55-year-old hopes that with things slowly getting back on track. As the restrictions are slowly being lifted, things will look up for him this year. According to him in 2021, he is going to resurrect his business and will do a fresh start.

