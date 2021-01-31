On Myntra logo case, Milind Soman has quirky take; Sapna Bhavnani calls it publicity stunt

Amid the outrage at web series and advertisements and other projects for hurting sentiments, it was a brand logo that came under the line of fire recently. Myntra was forced to revamp its logo after a police complaint was filed against the e-commere company for being ‘offensive towards women'. Soon, the development became a talking point on social media, sparking memes, and celebrities too jumped in the debate.

Milind Soman, Sapna Bhavnani on Myntra logo change

Without taking names, Milind Soman wrote that the letter ‘M’ will never be the same anymore.

The letter M will never be the same again. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 31, 2021

Netizens understood the reference and added that even ‘W’ would face a similar situation now.

Even W 😅 — NK🚩🇮🇳 (@Drnarayanmkulj1) January 31, 2021

Myntra 😂😂😂😂😂😂

My thoughts exactly! Hey, btw what about W??? — Madhurima Ranjan (@MadhurimaRanjan) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Sapna Bhavani alleged that it was a publicity stunt by Myntra for their new logo. The celebrity haistylist wrote that the advertising gurus were ‘really stepping up the game.’

Highlighting the recent example of jewellery brand Tanishq facing criticism from a section for an advertisement showcasing inter-faith marriage, she wrote that people were now creatinng controversial content and then letting public do the marketing.

Myntra logo change

A Mumbai-based activist, founder of Avesta Foundation, had alleged that the logo was offensive to woman, as it resembled a naked woman. She had lodged the complaint with the Mumbai cyber cell in December. The police called a meeting, after which Myntra has changed its logo.

"A complainant (woman) had approached the cybercrime police station in the matter. We called a meeting with Myntra following the complaint, they (Myntra) came and agreed to change the logo. They have sent an email as well on the same," DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department was quoted as saying by PTI.

