Milind Soman Replies To Quirky Fan Who Called Him, 'man Who Ran Naked On His Birthday'

Milind Soman recently took to Instagram to share a picture where he performed a headstand on Living Roots bridge in Meghalaya. While he shared a throwback picture, a fan took the opportunity to remind him of his beach picture. One of his fans commented in Marathi which translates to, "Yehi hain vo Bhai jo nange bhaage the aisi news this (Isn't he the one who ran naked and was on the news)". Milind then corrected this fan and gave him a quirky reply. Check out the picture and what Milind's intriguing response.

Milind Soman's Instagram post

(Image Credit: Milind Soman's Instagram post)

Milind Soman corrected the fan's comment and gave a funny reply. He said in Marathi, which translates to, "Jo nange bhaagte hain (The one who runs naked)". After this reply, the fan appreciated Milind's presence of mind and added that he was just joking. Check it out.

The actor talked about his New Year resolutions in the caption and asked his fans about their plans. He also mentioned that last year his resolution was to do push up everywhere and this year it is to do a headstand. The caption of Milind Soman's photo reads, "#FlashbackFriday headstand on one of the amazing #livingRootBridges in Meghalaya on the 1st of January this year, #google to know more about them !! keep moving and keep exploring is my resolution for 2021, whats yours ? Last year it was pushups everywhere, this year, headstands everywhere".

Milind Soman's Goa Controversy

On November 4, 2020, Milind took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself running naked on the beach. The picture went viral within hours and the actor was booked for allegedly promoting obscenity by Goa Police. While some netizens supported him, others did not like the idea of the picture. The picture was shared on the occasion of his birthday and currently has over 168k likes. Check it out.

