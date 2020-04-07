COVID-19: Anushka Sharma Says 'Racism & Hatred Needs To Be Met With Strictest Punishment'

An unidentified biker spat on a Manipuri woman in Santacruz in Mumbai on Monday while she was walking on a road, police said. The incident occurred when the 25-year-old woman was walking with her friend from Geeta Vihar Junction towards the Military Camp in Kalina where essential goods were being distributed.

Reacting to this, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma said that strictest punishment is needed for such kind of racism and hatred.

Racism and Hatred needs to be met with strictest punishment! A few miscreants cannot create divide among Indians.https://t.co/SD73QjtWcX — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 7, 2020

In her FIR, the woman stated that the biker removed his mask and spat on her before fleeing. "Such act could expose me to Coronavirus infection. In the heat of the moment, I could not note down the registration number of the bike," a Vakola Police official said quoting the woman's complaint.

Police are scrutinising footage of nearby CCTV cameras to trace the accused, he said. The biker has been booked under sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Maharashtra: Worst-hit state

Maharashtra is one of the states which has seen an alarming swell in the number of cases as the state has reported 748 COVID-19 positive cases as per the Ministry of Health, of which 45 lost their lives while 56 have recovered and discharged. Of the 748 cases in Maharashtra, 490 cases have been reported from Mumbai alone.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.

(With PTI inputs)

