MCGM Instructs Shops In Bandra To Remain Open On Odd-Even Dates; Chemists Excluded

With the number of Coronavirus cases reaching 490 in Mumbai itself, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Tuesday has directed shops in Bandra region of the city to remain open on Odd and Even dates. In an attempt to restrict the movement of people, the Municipal Corporation directed shops on the Bazar Road in Bandra, including essential and grocery shops to remain open on alternate days.

Shops situated at the South Side of Bazar will remain open on Odd dates whereas shops on the North Side of Bazar Road have been instructed to remain open on Even dates. However, Chemists have been excluded from the order and can remain open on all days.

A notice issued by Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Commissioner (H/West Ward) also stated that those shops who fail to comply with the order shall be liable for necessary panel action under Section 188 of the IPC 1860. The notice has been sent to all shop keepers in the Bazar Road region of Bandra.

Maharashtra: Worst-hit state

Maharashtra is one of the states which has seen an alarming swell in the number of cases as the state has reported 748 COVID-19 positive cases as per the Ministry of Health, of which 45 lost their lives while 56 have recovered and discharged. Of the 748 cases in Maharashtra, 490 cases have been reported from Mumbai alone.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.

Mayor of the city, Kishori Pednekar, in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV appealed to the people to stay at home and follow the lockdown protocol to fight this war against the deadly virus. Speaking of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees who returned to Mumbai and are in hiding, the Mayor said that BMC has set up camps for such people to come and get tested and the BMC officials have also gone from door to door to track and identify such individuals.

