Anushka Sharma Plays Monopoly With Virat Kohli And Family, Asks Netizens To Guess Who Won

Anushka Sharma is using the time during the coronavirus lockdown to spend some lovely moments with her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and family. The actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram where the family can be seen playing the board game Monopoly. The whole family is all smiles and seems happy as they spend time together.

Anushka and Virat play Monopoly

In the picture shared by Anushka, she can be seen laughing along with Virat Kohli, as per parents Ajay Kumar and Ashima also play along. Anushka also shared a sweet caption along with the photo. She talked about how family teaches how to tread the journey of life, they teach to walk, eat, socialize and also face the world. She added that all these things form the conditioning and thus have a lasting impact on a person. Anushka talked about how family gives solace and familiarity to many in these uncertain times.

Anushka Sharma then urged her followers to stay at home and take care of everyone. She also expressed the hope that everyone will condition themselves to look at the world in the past before it turned the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. She asked everyone to make most of the memories and added:

'smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow.'

At the end of her post, Anushka added a postscript. She informed her fans that they had a super close game and everyone was very competitive. She also asked her fans to guess who won the game.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took part in the 9 PM, 9 Minutes event that took place on April 5. Anushka shared pictures from the day where the couple can be seen lighting diyas. She shared that while she is used to lighting diyas daily, she decided to join the people of India as well.

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

