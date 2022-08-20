'Cuttputlli' Trailer: Akshay Kumar As Cop To Chase A Serial Killer In Upcoming Thriller

After family drama Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is all set to bring a bone-chilling story to the audience with his upcoming film Cuttputlli. The actor will play the role of a cop who is in search of a serial killer in the forthcoming film. While the movie is over a week away from its release, its makers recently dropped its thrilling trailer.

The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli recently dropped its much-awaited trailer. The trailer begins with Akshay Kumar investigating a case which involves a chain of murders that take place in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar reveals how a serial killer leaves a dead body in public places. He does not let the police reach the dead body but lets the body reach the police. As he moves forward with his investigation, Akshay Kumar's cop comes across several thrilling incidents that make him play mind games with the serial killer. Rakul Preet will be seen playing Akshay Kumar's partner in the movie. Sharing the trailer of the upcoming movie, Akshay Kumar penned, "3 Murders, 1 City, A Cop and A Serial-Killer out on the loose!"

After Rohit Shetty's 2021 film Sooryavanshi, this is the first time Kumar will don a police uniform. Seeing the actor return to his cop role, his fans expressed their excitement about the film. While a fan penned, "King of Bollywood Ak," another wrote, "Awesome."

Apart from Kumar, the movie will also see Rakul Preet and Sargun Mehta play pivotal roles. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Cuttputlli will release on September 2 on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay Kumar has a plethora of films in his kitty. After Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli will mark Kumar's fourth outing of 2022. The actor will next star in Ram Setu, which is scheduled to release in October, this year. Apart from these, the actor also has Mission Cinderella, OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, Selfiee, Gorkha and the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar