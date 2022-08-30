Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to step into the shoes of a cop in the forthcoming film Cuttputlli. Touted to be a thriller-drama, the film will see Akshay sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is set to arrive on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

While the movie is just a few days away from its release, makers are pulling out all stops to create significant buzz around the project. After fueling fans' excitement levels with Cuttputlli's trailer and first song Saathiya, makers recently dropped another track titled Rabba.

Cuttputlli's Rabba song out

The latest release is another upbeat track from the album. In the video, the two actors are seen flaunting their energetic dance moves amidst the mysterious backdrop of a lavishly-designed set. Rabba is crooned by Dr Zeus and Sukhwinder Singh, whereas its lyrics are penned by Omar Malik. The song has been choreographed by Prince Gupta.

Watch the song below:

More about Cuttputlli

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, Cuttputlli also stars Sargun Mehta. The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, while Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh are backing it. Set in the backdrop of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Akshay Kumar's cop character will be seen investigating a case that involves a chain of murders. The serial killer leaves a dead body in public places. The killer terrifies the police with the emergence of dead bodies around them and keeps them guessing about the mystery.

The film will show how Kumar's efforts to solve the mystery and catch the killer. Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil crime thriller film Ratsasan, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several films in his kitty as after Cuttputlli, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Ram Setu, which is slated to release in October this year. Apart from these, the actor also has OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, Selfiee, Gorkha and the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.