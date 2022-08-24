After playing a brother to his four sisters in the social drama Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is all set to take up a cop role in the upcoming film Cuttputlli. The actor will share the screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the movie, which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar. As the film is inching closer to its digital release, the makers of the film recently unveiled its first romantic track Saathiya.

Akshay Kumar recently announced the release of the first single Saathiya from his upcoming film Cuttputlli. In the track, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh could be seen romancing as they donned some trendy outfits. Sharing a short clip from the track, Akshay Kumar wrote, "This one is for all the 'Saathiyas' in love. Get ready to be hooked to this tune." The actors' fans showered them with love in the comment section as one of them wrote, "Love This Song." The song is crooned by Nikhil D'Souza and Zahrah S Khan, while Tanishk Bagchi has composed it.

Cuttputlli trailer

The makers of Cuttputlli unveiled its much-awaited trailer last week. The trailer introduced Akshay Kumar's cop who starts investigating a case that involves a chain of murders that take place in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. In the trailer, Akshay Kumar reveals the killer leaves a dead body in public places and escapes. He further adds the murderer does not let the police reach the dead body but lets the dead body itself reach the police. As Kumar moves forward with his investigation, he comes across several thrilling incidents that force him to play mind games with the killer. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Rakul Preet and Sargun Mehta's roles. Sharing the trailer, Akshay Kumar penned, "3 Murders, 1 City, A Cop and A Serial-Killer out on the loose!"

Cuttputlli will see Akshay Kumar alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta. The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, while Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh are backing it. The film is slated to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar