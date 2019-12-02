"Dabangg 3's Munna Badnaam Hua Was In Fact Salman Khan's Brainchild", Says Sajid

Salman Khan is known for his skill of wordplay. From promotional events to hosting the reality show Bigg Boss, the actor has witty replies and comments ready for every situation. Recently, Dabangg 3’s music composers Sajid-Wajid revealed Salman's musical connection with Munna Badnaam Hua

Salman Khan’s brainchild

Dabangg 3’s track Munna Badnaam Hua is already breaking the internet. However, this quirky dance number has a special connection to Salman Khan. According to the composer duo, Sajid Wajid, Munna Badnaam Hua is the brainchild of Salman Khan himself. Talking to an entertainment portal about it, Sajid said that Salman Khan liked to throw googlies at them and then wait for their reaction. However, Sajid reportedly said that they do not take his jokes lightly and include any suggestions which seem feasible. His inputs on the soundtracks are reportedly quite “meaningful”. Often Salman Khan is known to suggest a phrase or a word for a certain portion of a song.

Watch Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 here:

While the usual singers for the Dabangg franchise like Sonu Nigam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mika Singh were missing, Sajid-Wajid cleared the air about it. According to the duo, they reportedly tried to explore the combination of singers that have not been explored before like Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Salman Ali. Talking about Mika, the duo explained that he should be allowed to sing more songs instead of just title tracks.

Dabangg 3 is expected to hit the silver screen on December 20, 2019. The film is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. It, however, is a prequel to the previous two films. Salman Khan reprises his role as the small-town cop, Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha will also be reprising her role of Rajjo. South Indian actor, Sudeep, is playing Salman’s antagonist while Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva.

