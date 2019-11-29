Dabangg 3: Fans Excited For Munna Badnaam Hua Music Video

Promotions for Salman Khan's next film Dabangg 3 are in full swing since past few weeks. The action-drama film is set to release on December 20, 2019, and is expected to register major footfalls in theatres. The Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer film franchise has evidently enjoyed a massive following for its music and action extravaganza. This time around too the third instalment is promising an entertainment package for ardent fans. Salman Khan recently took to Twitter and shared the teaser for Dabangg 3's next song Munna Badnaam Hua. Check out the teaser below.

Also read: Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With His Quirky Charm; Video

Munna Badnaam Hua teaser

Also read: Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3

Warina Hussain will make a guest appearance in Munna Badnaam Hua song, shaking a leg alongside megastar Salman. As per recent reports, Director Prabhudheva will also feature in the song in a dance-off with Salman Khan. Ardent fans of Salman Khan have shared their excitement about the song over Twitter. Check out their reactions below.

Also read: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Lands Into Controversy, Hindu Samiti Demands Halt On Certification

Salman is an Emotion..😚

Salman is a Feeling..😙

Salman is our Happiness..😊

Literally Salman is everything for us.

Can't wait Bhai...🤗#MunnaBadnaamHuaTeaser pic.twitter.com/WyhA6okTxB — Patel Azhar (@azh_followers) November 28, 2019

Also read: Dabangg 3: Here Are The Bollywood Releases In December To Get You Excited

Production Value of the Song🙌...Set and all that grandeur👌..

Already looking Like Song of the Year🔥

#MunnaBadnaamHuaTeaser — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) November 28, 2019

Also read: Dabangg 3: New Peppy Track 'Munna Badnaam Hua' Launched On YouTube

Believe Me Or Die 💀 This Song Is Gonna Break All Previous Records Made By Bollywood Songs In Terms of Views & Likes😎🤘Lots Of Love From SRKians ❤️@LoyalSalmanFan1 @BeingSalmanKhan @beingsalman2727 @#MunnaBadnaamHuaTeaserhttps://t.co/173x9LAtGt pic.twitter.com/Q3rXQnrPmY — Piyush Rajput (@rajputpiyush048) November 28, 2019

#MunnaBadnaamHuaTeaser

Ab wait Nahi ho Raha hai iss song ke liye..

Full mass and badass🔥🔥🔥..

Gaana rewind hua😎😎..

Chulbul Pandey is in the full of naughtiness and crazines in this song...

Bring it on.... pic.twitter.com/0t5J1A6bwc — Radhe (@BeingRadhe654) November 28, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.