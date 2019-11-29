The Debate
The Debate
Dabangg 3: Fans Excited For Munna Badnaam Hua Music Video

Bollywood News

Dabangg 3 is all set to make a wave at the box office on December 20, 2019. Read below to check out Salman Khan fans reactions for Munna Badnaam Hua teaser.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
dabangg 3

Promotions for Salman Khan's next film Dabangg 3 are in full swing since past few weeks. The action-drama film is set to release on December 20, 2019, and is expected to register major footfalls in theatres. The Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer film franchise has evidently enjoyed a massive following for its music and action extravaganza. This time around too the third instalment is promising an entertainment package for ardent fans. Salman Khan recently took to Twitter and shared the teaser for Dabangg 3's next song Munna Badnaam Hua. Check out the teaser below. 

Also read: Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With His Quirky Charm; Video

Munna Badnaam Hua teaser

Also read: Salman Khan To Recreate Chiranjeevi's Famous Veena Step In Dabangg 3

Warina Hussain will make a guest appearance in Munna Badnaam Hua song, shaking a leg alongside megastar Salman. As per recent reports, Director Prabhudheva will also feature in the song in a dance-off with Salman Khan. Ardent fans of Salman Khan have shared their excitement about the song over Twitter. Check out their reactions below. 

Also read: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Lands Into Controversy, Hindu Samiti Demands Halt On Certification

Also read: Dabangg 3: Here Are The Bollywood Releases In December To Get You Excited

Also read: Dabangg 3: New Peppy Track 'Munna Badnaam Hua' Launched On YouTube

 

 

 

