Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Will Dance With THIS Actress In 'Munna Badnam Hua' Song; See Pics

Salman Khan's much-awaited Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the big screen in December but before that 'Munna Badnaam Hua' song will be launched on Saturday and fans are already excited to witness the crazy dance steps. Choreographed by Prabhudeva, Salman Khan will match the steps with Warina Hussain in the song. A picture of Salman's jacket that was sourced from designer Michael Cinco is going viral on social media. Salman’s stylist Ashley Rebello in an interview said that Warina's look in the song has some 'deadly necklines and some deadly slits.'

Warina Hussain made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film 'Loveyatri'.

What's special about the jacket? Well, it includes stained glass and bears the picture of a king. Prabhudeva who will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the song said, "It was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again." The two danced in 'Mera Hi Jalwa' in Wanted (released in 2009).

Salman Khan osaid that a film's sequels are often not able to replicate the success of the original and that is why he has worked extra hard on "Dabangg 3". The film, directed by Prabhu Deva, brings the 53-year-old superstar back in the avatar of Chulbul Pandey, the Robin Hood-like cop which he first played in the 2010 original. "The third one should be the biggest of the lot. Usually sequels don't do as well as he first one so we have really worked hard on this one, not just on action but it also has a story. When you see the film, you will get to know that there is lot more than just masala to this film," Salman told reporters at the film's trailer launch.

In addition to Hindi, the film, which is third in the superstar's blockbuster "Dabangg" franchise, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The actor is betting big on the film to do well in South India market as he believes it will resonate with the audiences there with its theme of heroism.

