Dabangg 3: Salman Khan-starrer Faces Protests From Hindu Janajagruti Samiti In Mumbai

After writing a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification to withdraw the censor certificate to Dabangg 3, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti held protests against the film in Mumbai on Sunday. The outfit claimed that a scene in the movie involving the depiction of sadhus ‘hurt religious sentiments.’ The group stated that they will protest across the country if the same scene is not removed.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti staged a protest in the city by holding placards, banners and raising slogans. As per a report on ANI, one of the representatives of the group, Arvind Pansare, said that there were protesting against an ‘indecent portrayal’ of Hindu Sadhus. He was referring to them being shown dancing, playing guitars and sporting googles in the title track Hud Hud Dabangg. Pansare added that the depiction will not be ‘tolerated’ since the sadhus were extremely respected in Hindu religion. He asserted that they will take these protests across the country, until the scene was removed.

Hindu Janjagruti Samiti activists protested against projection of Sadhu's dancing in a song sequence of #Dabangg3 | Can you show Bishops & Maullavis dancing in your films?, Posters asked. @HJSMumbai pic.twitter.com/YCLvQUWhXr — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 8, 2019

Pansare also reacted to the alleged statements of Salman Khan in the controversy. The actor reportedly said that the sadhus were fake and that the protests were a ‘publicity stunt.’ On the former comment, he asked if Salman would show a Christian priest or a Muslim cleric in the same way. Pansare also termed Salman’s ‘publicity stunt’ statement an 'insult' to their religious sentiments.

The outfit had written to the CBFC on November 27 to cancel the censor certificate to the movie. Apart from the sadhus dancing, they were also unhappy about the deities of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shankar, seen blessing Salman. They had termed Dabangg 3 a ‘denigrating film’ for the ‘insult of Hindu deities’ and ‘assault on Bharatiya culture.’ The outfit had called it a ‘shocking depiction’ that ‘humiliated’ and mocked the foundations of Hinduism.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demands to cancel the censor certificate for showing Shri Ram, Krishna & Shiva & Hindu Saints in poor light hurting the hindu Sentiments.



Is Hinduism always an easy target? #BoycottDabangg3 #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/3qCAAIyTaQ — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 29, 2019

Not the first time

Previously, a controversy had erupted when the track was being shot in April. A picture of a shivling being covered with a wooden plank and two men standing to the left of the shivling on the plank had gone viral then. The team had then clarified that they had done so only to protect it from being walked over by people.

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, among others. The movie is directed by Prabhudeva. It releases on December 20.

