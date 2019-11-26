Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Lands Into Controversy, Hindu Samiti Demands Halt On Certification

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded the Central Board of Film Certification refuse the certification of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The Samiti has claimed that the song Hud Hud Dabangg has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and has degraded sages. The organizer of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sunil Ghanwat for Maharashtra and Jharkhand states have raised the question about the film and has asked, "Sadhus have been shown dancing with Salman Khan in a hideous and objectionable manner. As a result, the religious sentiments of all Hindus have been hurt. The way in which Salman Khan has degraded Sages, will he dare to show Mulla-Maulavi or Father-Bishop dancing similarly ?"

For those unaware, in the song, Salman Khan can be seen grooving with sages on a river bank and then is seen seeking blessings from three people who are dressed as the holy trinity- Shiva-Vishnu and Brahma.

About the film:

The Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. After the success of Dabangg 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of the third installment, Dabangg 3, which is set to release on December 20, 2019. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep who will make his debut as the villain.

The film Dabangg 3 has been directed by Prabhudeva. The movie also stars Arbaaz Khan, who is also one of the producers of the movie. Several songs of the movie like the title track Hud Hud Dabangg, all composed by Sajid-Wajid, were released by the makers. While all the audio tracks have been unveiled, the video songs of some of the other tracks are still left. The movie releases on December 20 and is one of the most anticipated films of the year

