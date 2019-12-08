Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up About Dabangg 3, Says She Wants To Make Her Father Proud

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee in an interview with an entertainment portal stated that she felt 'lucky' to be considered and for landing such an opportunity. She then went on to speak about being a public figure. "I have said this before that with being a public figure there comes a lot of exposure, yes, but it also comes with a lot of vulnerability that I will have to deal with. Also, the love, the affection and the trolling are all part and parcel of the same vulnerability. I will have to get used to it at my own pace and time and get used to it. As long as I have people to support me, like my parents, Salman sir, I think I’ll be able to deal with it.”

Saiee also spoke about how she would like to stay humble despite her career having a grand opening and would like to concentrate on making her family & father proud. The 21-year-old debutante will be seen playing the love interest to young Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Dabangg 3

About the movie Dabangg 3

The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3 starring Salman, is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a cop named Chulbul Pandey. He is known for his unique ways of dealing with an issue. The film has a good dose of action, drama, and romance for the viewers. The film also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Mouni Roy in key roles too.

