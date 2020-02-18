As Dabboo Ratnani Reveals His Calender 2020, Here's A Look At His Astonishing NET WORTH

Dabboo Ratnani recently made headlines as his 2020 calendar launch event in Mumbai reported to be a huge success. The star-studded event saw a slew of Bollywood stars like Sunny Leone, Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela, Jackie Shroff amongst others. Dabboo Ratnanii is considered to be one of Bollywood's most renowned fashion photographers and has managed to create a niche for himself in the industry. According to the latest report, Dabbo Ratnani's net worth for 2019-2020 is revealed.

Dabboo Ratnani's net worth will leave you stumped

Born on December 24, 1971, Dabboo Ratnani is majorly known for his exquisite portrait photography in the Indian cinema. Known for his editorial work and model portfolios, he is many Bollywood stars' favourite photographer too. Ratnani has reportedly also judged India's Top Model show alongside Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

The 48-year-old's 2020 calendar launch event pictures are all over the internet. According to the latest report, Dabboo Ratnani's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs. 71 to 72 lakhs. However, the report also suggests that his net worth would see a hike post his spectacular calendar event.

A glimpse of Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020 event

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image courtesy: Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram)

