Akshay Kumar's First Look From His Upcoming 'Bachchan Pandey' Takes Bollywood By Storm

Akshay Kumar gave four blockbuster hit movies in 2019 such as Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. Kumar's Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji, who has worked with the Good Newwz actor for several projects. However, the director-actor duo after giving a superhit film recently is all set to entertain their fans once again with their upcoming film titled Bachchan Pandey. Akshay recently took to Instagram to share yet another poster of his look from the film.

In the poster of Bachchan Pandey, Akshay sports a really rowdy look with a scarred face, donning a bunch of gold chains across his neck, a headband and a black dhoti. As soon as Kumar shared his look from the film on his Instagram handle, from Katrina Kaif to Manish Malhotra, several Bollywood celebrities appreciated his look.

Bollywood celebrities' reaction to Akshay Kumar's look from Bachchan Pandey

A lot of Akshay's friends from the tinsel town commented on Akshay's Instagram post from several of his co-actors and other colleagues from the industry. Actors like Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, and Bipasha Basu to ace designer Manish Malhotra were all praises for Akshay's new look from his upcoming film. Check out their reactions below:

In Bachchan Pandey, Akshay will be essaying the titular role alongside his Housefull 4 co-actor Kriti Sanon, who is on a roll lately while it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is set to hit the silver screens on January 22, 2021, and is reported to go on floors in the first half of 2020.

