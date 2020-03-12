Dad Was Always Phone Call Away: Sara On Saif Ali Khan's 'never An Absentee Father' Remark

Saif Ali Khan's bond with his daughter Sara is known to all — they share a friendly yet extremely strong relationship. Recently Saif in an interview said that he has always been there for his kids in his 20s. He further added, 'I have never felt like an absentee father'.

Reacting to Saif's statement, daughter Sara Ali Khan in an interview revealed that her father is just like her and never says things for an 'ulterior motive'. Sara who has always stayed with her mother says she is everything today because of her and because they live together, they both have shown their love towards each other.

Confessing that she hasn't felt that from her father because they don't live together, Sara said the only thing she knows about Saif is that he has 'always been a great father and has always been there without even living with them.' Sara revealed that Saif was always a phone call away and she always found that comforting. 'I think he deserves a special hug and love from me for never making me feel that he doesn't live with me', Sara was quoted in an interview with a publication.

Sara Ali Khan disagrees with Saif's views on work culture of the next-gen actors

Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for her next 'Atrangi Re' in Varanasi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is reported to be a heart-wrenching love story. Besides the Anand L. Rai directorial, Sara also has David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, will hit the marquee in May 2020.

This is how Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood newbies celebrated Holi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.