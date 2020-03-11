This Is How Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Newbies Celebrated Holi

Holi, the festival of colours is one of the vibrant and joyful festivals that is celebrated in India. Some of the most prominent upcoming female actors in Bollywood were seen celebrating the festival in full vigour. While the female actors ensured that they had fun with colours, most of them were seen donning some chic outfits. Check out how some of the most well-known Bollywood female personalities celebrated the festival of colours.

Sara Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan added a Benarasi twist to her Holi celebrations. The actor along with a friend wore dark pink coloured salwar and kurta and a light pink coloured dupatta. Sara Ali Khan showered flower petals on her friend, while her friend reciprocated. Sara Ai Khan looked like a vision to behold in the video.

Radhika Madam

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan was seen enjoying the festival of colours with her 'Pataakha' co-star Sanya Malhotra. The actors were seen showing off their goofy side in the video that became viral.

Alaya F

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F was seen covered in Holi colours as a video of her with her friends was revealed online. In the video, she was seen wearing a white coloured outfit and a pair of glares to complete the look. Alaya F wished her fans a very happy Holi in the video.

Kriti Kharbanda

Housefull 4 actor Kriti Kharbanda wore a white coloured top and a silver-coloured mini skirt in the picture that was revealed online. She is seen holding and posing with a water gun as she smiles brightly at the camera.

