Sara Ali Khan Disagrees With Saif's Views On Work Culture Of The Next-gen Actors

The father-daughter duo of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are known to share a very close bond with each other. A testament to their relationship was seen when Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan appeared together on a popular talk show last year. In the talk show, Saif and Sara reportedly revealed that the two engage in healthy arguments more than often. When an online portal asked Sara Ali Khan about her views on Saif Ali Khan's comment on modern work culture, the actor seemed to disagree with her father's views.

Sara Ali Khan disagrees with Saif Ali Khan's comment on modern work culture

Saif Ali Khan in an old interview pointed out the difference between his generation of actors and the next-gen actors. He said that the budding actors have lost their personality, they tend to listen to their PR Managers and team members while interacting and behaving in public. Saif also exclaimed that he feels everything that the next-gen actors do looks more staged and choreographed than real. However, budding star Sara Ali Khan seems to have a contrasting view on the same.

Sara Ali Khan in her interview expressed her disagreement with Saif's views. She revealed it is a person's decision if he wants to get managed and choreographed by PR Managers or not. She clearly expressed that although she doesn't believe in the concept of being choreographed by PR Managers, she does not condemn people who do.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for her next in Varanasi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, is reported to be a heart wrenching love story. Besides the Anand L. Rai directorial, Sara also has David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, will hit the marquee in May 2020.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is reported to be shooting for Bunty aur Babli 2. The movie, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Sidddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, will hit the theatres soon. Besides the upcomer, Saif Ali Khan also has Bhoot Police and Go Goa Gone 2 in the making.

