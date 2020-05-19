Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor's Wishes For Anil Kapoor-Sunita's Anniversary Is Heartwarming

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary today, May 19. On this happy occasion, their two adorable daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of the lovely couple, along with warm anniversary greetings and wishes. Here’s taking a look at Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s anniversary wish for their parents’ 36th Anniversary

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to give an adorable wish for her Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's wedding anniversary. Sonam shared a couple of photos of her parents in different avatars. In the first picture, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor can be seen in their best-dressed outfits cutting a cake. The second picture shows the adorable duo all smiles for the camera. The third picture shows Anil Kapoor adorably hugging his wife and posing for the camera. The last picture shows them in the stylish Indian avatar.

Along with these happy and cute pictures, Sonam Kapoor also wrote a lovely note for her parents. She wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents…. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films, not real life. Love you, love you, love you. ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud!” Check out the post here.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor also went on to share a couple of photos of the duo. In the first picture, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are seen striking a stunning pose in the picture. The second picture shows the duo caught in a candid moment. The last picture is a family photo where Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani are seen posing together.

Along with the post, she also wrote a short and sweet message for her parents. She wrote, Happy 36 years of marriage and 11 years of dating. I got exhausted just writing that. Love you both.” Check out Rhea's post for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's wedding anniversary below.

