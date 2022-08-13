Darsheel Safary won audiences' hearts with his impeccable performance in the 2008 film Taare Zameen Par, which showcased him as a dyslexic child who explores his passion for art. The film was produced and directed by Aamir Khan, who also starred in it. Darsheel has remained away from the limelight for quite a long time, however, he recently confirmed his comeback after a 10-year-long hiatus.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Darsheel revealed the reason behind his long break and spoke about his upcoming projects, while also shedding light on collaborating with Aamir Khan.

Darsheel Safary confirms his comeback to films after 10 years

Explaining the reason behind his disappearance, Darsheel stated, “I mentioned to my dad that I want to enjoy college. Because my school life breezed through. I have been shooting since the fourth standard. Not that I didn’t enjoy shooting, (but) I was greedy about college. I wanted to experience college life." He further admitted that he missed shooting 'every single day of his life'.

About his forthcoming projects, Darsheel revealed he's working on a whodunnit drama titled Tibba, which is being helmed by debutant Gaurav Khati. He has also shot for another film called Mukt, which showcases him as a guy with mental health issues.

Darsheel Safary on approaching Aamir Khan for films

Safary said he didn't want to take any 'shortcut' by approaching Aamir Khan. He noted, “I would feel shy (to ask him for work). I always feel like you should earn what you are working for. I feel those are like shortcuts. Not that I want to take a long cut but a learning cut. I think I don’t need to force."

Interestingly, his upcoming film also deals with mental health issues, much like Taare Zameen Par. Spilling beans on his choice of projects, Safary said, "I want to do stuff which is in line with Taare Zameen Par, showcasing important aspects and emotions. I don’t want to break any image of sorts. This is what I’ve done and I’m proud of it. (Now) Let it stay for however long it wants. The idea is to try new things. Most of the films for guys my age are college and student-related. This is something absolutely out of the box."

Image: Instagram/@dsafary/@amirkhanactor