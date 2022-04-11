'Dasvi': Abhishek Bachchan's Social Comedy Drama Achieves Big Milestone On Netflix India

Written by Ritesh Shah, Dasvi marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota. The social comedy flick stars Abhishek Bachchan as politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal, Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Manu Rishi, Sumit Shekhar Rai, among others.

Dasvi's plot revolves around CM Ganga Ram Choudhary, who is in jail and wishes to appear for the 10th board examinations. The movie was released on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7, 2022 garnering tremendous love from fans and critics.

Dasvi ranked at No. 1 on Netflix India

Well, Abhishek Bachchan starrer has achieved a new milestone as the film has been ranked at Number 1 position on Netflix India. Not only this, Dasvi has also been featuring on “Top 10” lists across the globe and it is also trending at the number 1 position on Jio Cinema which has also been shared by Abhishek himself.

Well, the movie is really loved by people across the globe and the micro-blogging site is proof of it. From Nimrat Kaur's splendid performance as the politician's wife to Abhishek Bachchan acing the role as the Chief Minister to Yami Gautam as a fierce cop, netizens are hailing every part of the movie.

Netizens say, 'excellent scriptwriting'

A Twitter user wrote, "Gadar Macha Diya! #Dasvi trending on #1 on @JioCinema! Have you watched the movie yet? Streaming now!", another one tweeted, "#Dasvi The people of our India must watch this movie once and it is not only for the people but the leaders and ministers of the country should also see it." A netizen even stated, "School children should especially watch the film #Dasvi with excellent scriptwriting so that they always realize that the real development of personality takes place through education and understanding of positive attitude. thank you very much".

Amitabh Bachchan sends flowers to Nimrat Kaur

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has also lauded Nimrat Kaur's for her role and recently sent her a sweet note and a bouquet of flowers as well. In the note he sent her, the Jhund actor recalled a small interaction they had years ago. He wrote, "We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations."

