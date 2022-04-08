'Dasvi': Amitabh Bachchan Hails Nimrat Kaur For Her Performance; Sends Her Flowers

Actor Nimrat Kaur is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Tushar Jalota's directorial, Dasvi, wherein she took on a pivotal role alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The actor was seen stepping into the shoes of Chief Minister Bimla Devi and has been hailed for her performance by fans and followers. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has also lauded Kaur for her role and recently sent her a sweet note and a bouquet of flowers as well.

Amitabh Bachchan hails Nimrat Kaur for role in Dasvi

Nimrat Kaur headed to her social media account on April 8 and shared a picture of what she received from Amitabh Bachchan. In the note he sent her, the Jhund actor recalled a small interaction they had years ago. He then hailed her for her role as Chief Minister Bimla Devi in Dasvi and mentioned she was 'exceptional' in the film. He also pointed out that her nuances and gestures were great as he penned down the note.

He wrote, "We have hardly any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional- nuances, gestures, all! My deep admiration and congratulations."

Nimrat Kaur was over the moon with the letter she received and could not imagine that Amitabh Bachchan knew her by name and recalled the time they met. She mentioned that when she arrived in Mumbai 18 years ago, this would have been a 'distant dream' and she thanked him profusely for his kind words. She wrote, "18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own"

She also then went on to tag the popular star and mentioned that her emotions and words fall short to describe how she feels about receiving a letter from him. She assured him that his note would continue to inspire her all her life and translated in English, she wrote, "Thank you infinitely. Today both the words and the emotions are falling short. This loving letter of yours will continue to inspire me for life and the fragrance of the bouquet of blessings will remain with me at every step of my life. I am speechless after receiving this appreciation from you, just like one must feel before a huge mountain or an ancient temple."

