'Dasvi': Nimrat Kaur Opens Up On How She Prepared For Her Role; Says 'It Was Challenging'

Actor Nimrat Kaur is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dasvi. Along with Nimrat, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in titular roles. The movie is touted to be a comedy-drama with a social message. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, it is slated to release on April 7, 2022.

The film's trailer and first look posters have already fueled fans' excitement levels. In the trailer, all the lead actors are seen perfectly picking up the Haryanvi accent. Nimrat Kaur who will be seen essaying the role of Chief Minister Bimla Devi in the socio-drama Dasvi, recently opened up on how she prepared for her character.

Nimrat Kaur reveals how she prepared for her character in Dasvi

Nimrat Kaur has managed to grab the viewer's attention in Dasvi's trailer as she is seen perfectly acing the Haryanvi accent. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Nimrat Kaur opens up on how she got into the skin of her character. Nimrat said-

"It was for the first time that I had to train myself in a different dialect for a project. It was even more challenging for me because I speak fluent Punjabi, which is very close to Haryanvi yet very different. So, I had to make sure it didn't come off as Punjabi dialect."

She further gives an insight into how she picked up the Haryanvi dialect in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer film. The Airlift actor added-

"I took diction lessons before on the floors to have command over the language and thus look more convincing on the screen. Apart from that, I used to listen to my own voice notes day in and out. It became a habit to hear those notes while brushing my teeth, making breakfast, practically doing anything"

Nimrat Kaur's first look from Dasvi

For the unversed, Nimrat Kaur took training under a teacher who had earlier worked for films like Dangal and Atrangi Re. A few days back, Nimrat shared the first look poster where the actor can be seen wearing a blue coloured traditional dress with vermillion on her forehead. Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@nimratofficial