Deepak Dobriyal's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is A 'Kaamyaab' Person In Real-life Too

Actor Deepak Dobriyal has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 44 blockbuster projects. As Deepak Dobriyal celebrates his 45th birthday today, on September 1, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details.

Deepak Dobriyal's net worth

As per a report published in wikistaar.com, actor Deepak Dobriyal’s massive net worth is estimated to be around 2 million USD as of 2020. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 14,57,35,000 (Rs 14.57 crores). In his career, Deepak has won a Screen Award for Best Comedian, Guild Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role for Tanu Weds Manu, IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for Tanu Weds Manu Returns and a Filmfare Special Jury Award for Omkara.

Deepak shot to prominence with his work in the much-loved film, Omkara as Rajju. However, the actor's claim to fame was his role as side-kick to the protagonist in Tanu Weds Manu, a role which he reprised in the 2016 sequel film Tanu Weds Manu: Returns. Some of the actor's most prominent films include Shaurya, Dabangg 2, Chor Chor Super Chor, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium.

Deepak's last project:

Deepak was last seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. Irrfan Khan made a comeback in Bollywood with the film. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.

Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner of Maddock Films. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film chronicles the story of a father, who leaves no stone unturned to send his daughter to one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

