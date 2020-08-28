Trump Accepts Republican Nomination For Re-election, Attacks Biden For 'socialist Agenda'

US President Donald Trump accepted Republican nomination for re-election and attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden on fourth and the final night of party’s national convention. He warned that if the former vice-president gets elected to the highest US office, he would destroy jobs and “American greatness.”

"Joe Biden is not a saviour of America's soul. He's the destroyer of America's jobs and given the chance, he'll be the destroyer of American greatness," he said.

Trump claimed that his administration spent the last four years “reversing the damage” inflicted by Biden over the last 47 years, adding that voters are facing a clearer choice between two visions than ever before. As the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 180,000 lives in the United States so far, Trump focussed on attacking “socialist agenda”. He said that Democrats would unleash "criminals" upon US cities.

"Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens," said the US President, referring to the racial justice protests which have sometimes turned violent.

Biden intensifies attack

While Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention, which often looked like one big family affair, Biden intensified his attack on the incumbent president. The White House hopeful blasted Trump for his failed COVID-19 response, which has severely impacted the US economy, accusing him of abandoning American people when they needed him the most.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said that tens of millions of Americans are out of work and the country is facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. He added that Trump downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, refused to listen to the experts, and failed to take action to contain its spread.

When Donald Trump says tonight you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump’s America? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020



