Deepika Padukone, Kajol & Others Join B-town Bandwagon To Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Bollywood News

Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and a few others endorsed the 'Janta Curfew' initiative proposed by Prime Minister

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janta Curfew

Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and a few others endorsed the 'Janta Curfew' initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing everyone to stay indoors and observe the curfew. The curfew began on Sunday at 7 am and will run throughout 9 in the night.

READ:  Aamir Khan Endorses PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Set For Sunday; Says 'let's Stay Home'

Deepika Padukone posted a comment saying that not only would she follow Janta curfew in its letter and spirit, she would also step out at 5 pm to express her appreciation to the medical fraternity for their untiring work in dangerous times.

Aamir Khan too took to Twitter to pledge support for Janta curfew and requested others to do the same. In his tweet, Aamir Khan asked everyone to stay at home "until such time as things settle down". He also called on people to pray for the safety of those "working day and night" to keep others safe, in a clear reference to healthcare workers. Earlier, PM Modi had similarly called on Indians to express their gratitude for them by clapping and banging plates from their balconies.

READ: Are Mumbai Local Trains Working During Janta Curfew? Here's An Update On Services

Actor Kajol too shared a video with son Yug, appealing all to remain at home and follow the PM's call for 'Janta Curfew'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

READ:  Aamir Khan Endorses PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Set For Sunday; Says 'let's Stay Home'

READ: Aamir Khan's Reply To Kareena Kapoor's 'pillow' Post Shows Their Close Camaraderie

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
