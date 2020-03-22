Deepika Padukone, Kajol & Others Join B-town Bandwagon To Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Bollywood celebrities in the likes of Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and a few others endorsed the 'Janta Curfew' initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing everyone to stay indoors and observe the curfew. The curfew began on Sunday at 7 am and will run throughout 9 in the night.

Deepika Padukone posted a comment saying that not only would she follow Janta curfew in its letter and spirit, she would also step out at 5 pm to express her appreciation to the medical fraternity for their untiring work in dangerous times.

A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister!🙏🏽 @narendramodi



I pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on Sunday #22ndMarch 7AM-9PM and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation’s medical fraternity at 5PM!#JaiHind https://t.co/zzEortg58Q — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 21, 2020

Aamir Khan too took to Twitter to pledge support for Janta curfew and requested others to do the same. In his tweet, Aamir Khan asked everyone to stay at home "until such time as things settle down". He also called on people to pray for the safety of those "working day and night" to keep others safe, in a clear reference to healthcare workers. Earlier, PM Modi had similarly called on Indians to express their gratitude for them by clapping and banging plates from their balconies.

Lets all do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Lets pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 21, 2020

Actor Kajol too shared a video with son Yug, appealing all to remain at home and follow the PM's call for 'Janta Curfew'.

