Aamir Khan Endorses PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Set For Sunday; Says 'let's Stay Home'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday endorsed the 'Janta Curfew' initiative proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing everyone to stay indoors and observe the curfew. The curfew began on Sunday at 7 am and will run throughout 9 in the night.

In his tweet, Aamir Khan asked everyone to stay at home "until such time as things settle down". He also called on people to pray for the safety of those "working day and night" to keep others safe, in a clear reference to healthcare workers. Earlier, PM Modi had similarly called on Indians to express their gratitude for them by clapping and banging plates from their balconies.

Lets all do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Lets pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe.

a.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 21, 2020

Celebrities join in the 'Janta Curfew'

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and spoke about unifying the country amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic by instilling a collective sensibility among citizens. He declared that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be implemented nationwide on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

Anupam Kher was one of the first Bollywood celebrities along with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and others to acknowledge the Prime Minister's decision through his Twitter post.

Anupam Kher emphasized the importance of acknowledging the efforts of the essential services like the law officials, medical authorities and the media in the form of symbolic gestures like clapping, praying at 5 PM in the evening. He claimed that this act could be an act of purifying the world around us.

Tomorrow can symbolically be a life changing day. Not only for India but for the entire world. Lets follow #JantaCurfew sincerely & honestly. For our own safety & our planets desperate need. Lets observe this day by going inside than outside!! 🙏🇮🇳 @narendramodi #22ndmarch pic.twitter.com/DpaojfNN5Y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 21, 2020

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday had backed PM Modi's call for 'Janta Curfew' and said everyone should stay indoors. The 69-year-old actor said the virus was at its second stage in India and appealed to people to stay indoors so that it can be prevented entering the third stage.

"We can prevent the virus entering the third stage if people stay indoors and for that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Janta Curfew on March 22," Rajinikanth said in a video message.

