Deepika Padukone Aces Monochrome Look As She Returns To Mumbai Post Shooting 'Project K'

Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai after completing her schedule in Hyderabad for upcoming the Nag Ashwin directorial Project K. The film also stars Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead role. Apart from the big-budgeted film, the venture has gained traction over witnessing the duo sharing the screen space for the first time as well as Amitabh Bachchan's presence making it a notable casting.

Recently, several media reports claimed that the 36-year-old fell sick during the shooting of the movie. Padukone's stylish arrival at the airport has provided relief to her fans who were worried about the actor's health.

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai

Known for keeping her best foot forward in fashion, the actor ensures to leave no stone unturned to make a mark even when it comes to her airport looks. This time, the Padmaavat star opted for a monochromatic ensemble as she stunned in an all-orange attire paired with white shoes. She also sported a pair of sunglasses with her outfit.

As mentioned earlier, Padukone was clicked amidst the reports of her falling sick on the sets of Project K. As per a report from Bollywood Life, she was rushed to the hospital from the sets. Subsequently, Prabhas requested the makers to postpone the shoot by a week. As per the outlet, Padukone felt better after receiving medical attention.

''They were to shoot crucial scenes together. But Prabhas has asked for a reschedule. And shoot later. Requested to postpone one week schedule. Deepika is feeling better now after medical attention. So, if she is ok, then they will shoot. Prabhas has left the decision to her," the source told the publication.

Project K is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and will be filmed in Telugu and Hindi languages. It is also reported to be one of the most expensive films to be made. It is expected to release in 2023 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

Recently, the actor served on the jury's panel at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She grabbed the attention of the world through her extravagant ensembles on the red carpet.