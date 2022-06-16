Prabhas Requests Makers To Defer 'Project K' Filming As Deepika Padukone Falls Ill: Report

Ahead of the release of Nag Ashwin's Project K, the fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the sci-fi film which claims an ensemble of talented cast members comprising notable names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and many more. While several media reports earlier claimed that Deepika Padukone was rushed to the hospital from the sets of Project K after she felt uneasy mid-shooting, it is now being reported that the shooting of the film has been postponed.

Prabhas requests Project K makers to stop shooting until Deepika recovers

As per Bollywood Life sources, it was recently revealed that after Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to the hospital from the sets of Project K, her co-star in the film, Prabhas has now requested the makers to postpone the shooting of the film by a week in order to give Deepika Padukone time to recover. The source further revealed that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have to shoot crucial scenes together and added that the actor is now feeling better after medical attention.

“They were to shoot crucial scenes together. But Prabhas has asked for a reschedule. And shoot later. Requested to postpone one week schedule. Deepika is feeling better now after medical attention. So, if she is ok, then they will shoot. Prabhas has left the decision to her," the source told the publication.

More about Project K

The upcoming Indian science fiction film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. It is simultaneously filmed in Telugu and Hindi languages and is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The music of the film is composed by Mickey J. Meyer while the cinematography is done by Dani Sanchez Lopez. While the film is expected to hit the theatres in 2023, it will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages.

Image: PTI/Facebook/@prabhas