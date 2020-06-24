Deepika Padukone Almost Quit The 2010 Film 'Karthik Calling Karthik'; Here's Why

Deepika Padukone is known for her breaking barriers and delivering stellar performances in many movies. Deepika Padukone's movies include Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Karthik Calling Karthik, and many more. Padukone has not only essayed some great roles but has also been vigilant while choosing her scripts. One of the films that Padukone signed and was almost about to quit was the film, Karthik Calling Karthik. Listed below are details on why Padukone almost quit the film and some lesser-known facts about the film.

READ:"So So Proud": Farhan Akhtar On His Father Javed Akhtar Winning Richard Dawkins Award

Deepika Padukone almost left Karthik Calling Karthik

READ:Farhan Akhtar's 'Gold' And Other Films Based On Hockey; See Here

Deepika Padukone was almost about to quit the film Karthik Calling Karthik when she got to know that her character required her to smoke. Padukone's character Shonali in the film is a smoker and thus she was required to smoke cigarettes on screen for the first time in her career. Padukone who is strongly against smoking found difficulties with the film. Padukone was further worried that she herself may end up becoming addicted to cigarettes and was thus almost on the verge of calling it quits. However, things became better when the producer of the film, Ritesh Sidhwani, came to her and ordered nicotine-free organic cigarettes especially for her. A relieved Deepika was then comfortable to smoke for the scenes in which she had to smoke and things were sorted out after that.

READ:Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood & Other Actors Who Donated PPE Kits Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Among other facts, Deepika Padukone also had to chop her long hair into a short bob for this role. The full video of her getting the big chop is available on YouTube. Another interesting fact from the film was the censorship board found many smoking scenes to be inappropriate as they felt the multiple smoking scenes promoted smoking. The scenes showcased Deepika Padukone smoking cigarettes freely and flamboyantly, and some of those scenes thus had to be edited.

Karthik Calling Karthik was a popular film that came out in the year 2010. The psychological thriller film is rated a 7/10 on IMDb. The film witnesses the romance between Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar. The film follows the life of Karthik and Shonali. Karthik being an introvert is often ridiculed by his boss and faces many challenges. However, things take a turn one day, when he receives a phone call from a stranger who promises to change his life. The film available on Netflix has been directed by Vijay Lalwani and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.