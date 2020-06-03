Farhan Akhtar's 'Gold' And Other Films Based On Hockey; See Here

After the success of Shimit Amin’s Chak De India, hockey was one of the sports that filmmakers started considering for their projects. Cricket, undoubtedly, is the most popular sport in India, but hockey, on the other hand, has always been closer to many Indians. While there have been many movies filmed on cricket, hockey has not featured a lot in Bollywood. Take a look at movies which are based on hockey:

Gold

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s fantastic performance as a Bengali coach in the film Gold received a tremendous response from critics and audience alike. The plot of the film was based on Tapan Das, manager of the gold-winning Indian hockey team during British rule, who dreams of bringing the gold medal to the country post Independence.

The film showed the period where India is nearing Independence and Tapan comes to know about the 1948 Olympics. Tapan prepares his team for the upcoming Olympics. But during the partition, his team also gets divided along with the country. Helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors including Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and many more in pivotal roles.

Soorma

Soorma was a biographical sports film which released in 2018. In the film, Diljit Dosanjh played the lead role of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The plot of the sports drama was based on the real-life story of the Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. The player made headlines for his miraculous triumph and comeback after facing a near-death experience through extreme determination and hard work. The role played by Diljit Dosanjh showed an unrelenting passion for sport and was critically acclaimed and applauded. The flick was helmed by Shaad Ali and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Network India in collaboration with C.S Films. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Chak De India

This movie was helmed by Shimit Amin and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film Chak De! India featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. This sports drama film portrayed women hockey players soaring high despite them being looked down upon by the sports community. The film revolved around the lessons of teamwork, perseverance and dedication to earn accolades. The film was commercially successful and won several awards.

