Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood & Other Actors Who Donated PPE Kits Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Bollywood celebrities have been doing their bit to help the people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. Celebs such as Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Sonu Sood and many more have been trying their best to help the community amid the outbreak and donated PPE kits to frontline workers and the less fortunate. These celebs also took to their social media handle and thanked people for their generous contributions towards the same. Here’s taking a look at celebs who donated PPE kits amid the pandemic.

Farhan Akhtar

Actor Farhan Akhtar recently donated 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to government hospitals throughout the country to assist health care workers in their fight against COVID-19. The actor has also collaborated with celebrity shout-out network, trying to raise funds for more PPE kits. A collection of PPE kits was distributed at Vakola Police Station and Cama Hospital in Mumbai, as part of the donation.

Thanks for your support you amazing people.

Our first batch of PPE kits are on its way to Vakola Police Station from the factory.



Pls do contribute at https://t.co/2HGxWebfH2



Let’s protect our frontline warriors

😊🙏🏽 Jai Hind. @MumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @TringIndia pic.twitter.com/NpMmz71IUZ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 12, 2020

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood is often making headlines these days after he has come forward to facilitate the transportation of migrant workers and labourers. Sood 's initiative, therefore, has garnered much appreciation and applause from his contemporaries as well as from social media fans.

Sonu Sood, however, has not only constantly facilitated transportation for migrants but also donated 1500 PPE kits to paramedics across the state of Punjab. In addition, the actor also made his hotel, located in Mumbai, available for healthcare workers' accommodation.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan took to her official social media handles on May 3, 2020, and posted several posts where fans can see workers loading huge boxes on a truck. These boxes contain PPE kits, which are very necessary to fight off the COVID-19 outbreak for doctors and other health professionals. She helped with the distribution of more than 2000 PPE kits and those kits were distributed at Gandhi hospital.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza took Twitter and shared pictures of the boxes with her name on it along with the name of the hospital. While sharing the pictures, the actor thanked all her fans and people who stepped up and contributed for a good cause. She helped with the distribution of more than 500 PPE kits and those kits were distributed at KEM hospital in Parel.

A BIG thank you to all you generous and kind people ❤️😊🙏🏽



Over 500 PPE kits ready for dispatch for our #CovidWarriors at KEM Hospital Mumbai.

If you’d like to contribute to keep our medicos safe, pls go to this link https://t.co/m1Q6sfhFz0#UnitedForHumanity pic.twitter.com/VII8nLfgvc — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 1, 2020

