Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma In Similar Sheer Gown; See Who Wore It Better

Bollywood divas have successfully impressed the fashion police with their chic styling sense. Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are two such Bollywood actors who are winning hearts for their influencing fashion statements. In the recent past, both these stars were spotted donning similar sheer gowns. Let’s take a look at their style factor and check out which of these divas wore the royal gown better, Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma.

Deepika Padukone’s Purple Ensemble

Sometime back, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot at IFFA 2019. The Break Ke Baad actor titled the series as “I purple you”. Here, Deepika Padukone can be spotted donning a purple coloured sheer gown. The shimmery outfit had a furry mermaid style design.

The Bajirao Mastani actor’s outfit was paired with a long fur veil. Deepika Padukone's eye makeup made her look more elegant and added to the beauty of her dress. For glam, the Om Shanti Om debutant opted for a nude makeup look. Lastly, she accessorided her outfit with a pair of long diamond earrings. Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s photos in the purple sheer gown.

Anushka Sharma’s Gown Wardrobe

Anushka Sharma wore this purple sheer gown for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding party. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor’s outfit is a custom designer outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock. Anushka Sharma’s outfit was body fitted and had furry sleeves. The gown’s tail had a mermaid style bottom.

The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor sported long chic diamond dangles to go with the sheer outfit. For glam, Anushka Sharma was styled in a nude makeup style with dark eye makeup. Her hair was tied in a tight bun with a mid parted hairdo. Check out the PK star’s purple sheer mermaid outfit that she donned for DeepVeer’s wedding.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming release, ’83. The film is based on Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh portrays Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife. She also officially announced to be a part of 2015’s Bollywood remake The Intern. On the other hand, Anuskha Sharma was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the star has no upcoming announced yet.

