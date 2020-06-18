Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma Pulled Off Similar Red 'Banarasi Sarees'; See Pictures

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are two best dressed Bollywood divas, who have time and again mesmerized their admirers with their impeccable taste in fashion. Be it traditional attires or couture gowns, these leading ladies never fail to impress with stylish ensembles and sartorial choices. Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma also share a common love for Banarasi Sarees, so much so that on different occasions, both these fashionista's were spotted donning stunning red Banarasi Sarees. Have a look at their pictures.

When Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma Both Wore Similar Red Banarasi Sarees

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone loves wearing traditional attires especially sarees. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor on numerous occasions has been spotted donning voguish sarees. In 2017 at the launch event of veteran actress Hema Malini's autobiography, Deepika stunned everyone when walked in a gorgeous red and gold Banarasi saree, draped beautifully. Deepika Padukone looked extremely graceful in ethnic attire. Deepika Padukone was the guest of honour during the book-launch.

She teamed up her saree with half sleeves blouse. Deepika accessorised her Banarasi saree look with a heavy golden neckpiece and matching earrings. Not to miss her giant golden Kada in the same design. For hair, Deepika Padukone opted for her statement pulled back messy bun. She kept her makeup very glowy and dewy with coral lips and lots of mascara.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma on the other made quite a statement when ditched the usual designer gowns and opted for a Banarasi Sabyasachi saree for her wedding reception a few years back. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor looked simply breathtaking in the traditional attire. Anushka Sharma's Banarasi saree also complemented her husband Virat Kohli's sherwani suit.

From the hand-woven half-sleeves blouse to her flattering white Gajra, Anushka Sharma looked royal and regal in her wedding reception attire. For hair, Anushka Sharma opted for a big hair bun decorated with flowers and vermillion. The PK actor accessorised her look with massive looking statement gold necklace with matching jhumka earrings. With nude glossy lips and smokey black eye makeup, Anushka Sharma looked ravishing in the Banarasi saree.

