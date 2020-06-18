Kiara Advani has made her mark in Bollywood in a short span of time. The actor has gone from playing sweet and subtle roles in films like Lust Stories, Kabir Singh to portraying stern roles in Guilty. Advani has not only showcased her talent in films but fashion as well. When talking about fashion, lead actor Anushka Sharma has often surprised fans with her bold and eclectic outfits. Listed below are pictures of Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma wearing the similar head to toe red outfit.

Kiara Advani or Anushka Sharma: Who wore the head to toe red outfit better?

Kiara Advani's Instagram is filled with her fashion, films, and travel diaries. The actor has worn stellar dresses, gowns, sarees, lehengas, and much more. In the above post, Advani can be seen in a Shehlaa Khan ensemble that she wore back to an event in 2018. The actor wore an all-red ensemble with her straight hair look. Kiara's outfit consisted of a red halter neck top with large cut-outs. She wore a matching flared red pant below. The cute top had small ruffle details. Advani's hair and makeup were, as usual, done to perfection.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the Netflix film, Guilty. She will next be seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 alongside actors Tabu and Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. She will also be seen in the film Shershaah. The action and war-based film is to be directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film shall star actors Vijay Meenu, Rahaao, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is also very popular in terms of films and fashion. The sultry yet edgy actor is often seen making style statements with her outfits. Anushka Sharma's Instagram speaks volumes about her love for films, travel, fashion, and more. In the above post, Sharma is seen donning an all-red ensemble that she wore to one of her airport looks. Sharma wore an all-red jumpsuit that had flared pants to it. She also had small ruffle details to her outfit. Sharma's hair and makeup were styled perfectly. She donned a ponytail and hoop earrings. She also carried a large Channel handbag with her.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma last delivered some great films back in 2018. She was seen in films like Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Zero. Currently, Sharma is spending time at home with her husband Virat Kohli. The actor has been extremely active on social media and has been posting on various current and social events.

